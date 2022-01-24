AT&T boosts Internet speed efforts with 2, 5-gig expansions across Texas

The AT&T logo is seen outside a building in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AT&T Fiber is rolling out faster Internet speeds in an effort to expand 2-gig and 5-gig technology across Texas, with its latest stop in Austin.

AT&T announced Monday its increased multi-gig speed in Austin in an effort to increase Internet speeds on AT&T Fiber customers’ devices. In a release, company officials credited the pandemic in part for a refocused attention on gig speeds and bandwidth, as more people work from home.

“More than ever, consumers are demanding fast, reliable internet speeds. In the past year, we’ve seen almost half of all U.S.-based office workers have the choice to work remotely – and many have made their home office their new permanent workplace,” the release read.

In 2022, AT&T will expand its reach with multi-gig expansions to communities throughout Texas, with tens of thousands of customers receiving the upgraded services in the Austin area. Officials established a 2025 goal of increasing its digital fiber footprint to reach 30 million customers.

“We continue to invest in the Austin community to give our customers the fast and reliable connection that they need, with speeds that allow them to do more and to do it faster,” said Luis Silva, vice president and general manager of AT&T’s South Texas branch, in a statement. “The launch of multi-gig speeds is part of our larger plans to provide more options and connect more people than ever before.”