Atlanta-based company buys Via Air, plans to bring back ABIA flights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a myriad of problems caused Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to sever ties with Via Air in May, the company’s new Atlanta-based owner says it will be coming back to the city soon.

Ashley Air announced it bought Via Air on July 5. As part of the buyout, Ashley Air assumed control of operations of the company and said it plans to put a significant amount of money into the airlines to help stabilize it.

John Ashley, owner of Ashley Air, said it plans to completely overhaul Via Air and is currently in the process of coordinating paperwork with the Federal Aviation Administration. The goal is to bring back non-stop flights out of ABIA by the end of the year.

In May, ABIA announced it would stop doing business with Via Air after it failed to make payments to the airport and meet contractual obligations.

In July 2018, a KXAN investigation revealed Via Air was the lowest-ranked airlines operating at ABIA and the United States Department of Transportation’s Aviation Consumer Protection Division had fielded dozens of formal complaints about the airlines. Passengers reported several problems including being stranded at an airport and not getting reimbursed for canceled and replacement flights.