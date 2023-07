AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials responded to a park in east Austin Wednesday for reports of two people that were unresponsive.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a call came in at 4:25 p.m. to Edward Rendon Sr. Metropolitan Park at Festival Beach off Robert T. Martinez.

ATCEMS said medics attempted to resuscitate one person but they were unsuccessful. That person was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:14 p.m.

The second person was taken to the hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.