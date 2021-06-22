Person dies after falling 30 feet at Barton Creek Greenbelt

One person died at Barton Creek Greenbelt on June 22, 2021, after reports they fell about 30 feet (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died after reportedly falling 30 feet at Barton Creek Greenbelt in south Austin Tuesday evening.

ATCEMS said the initial call came in at 7:14 p.m. for the 1500 block of Spyglass Drive, after reports the person was unconscious after falling. That’s near the Spyglass Trailhead for the greenbelt.

According to the agency, witnesses said CPR was being administered to the person while ATCEMS tried to locate them. ATCEMS said when it did make contact with the patient, they did not have a pulse. Medics were trying to resuscitate them.

Just before 8 p.m., ATCEMS gave an update the person was pronounced dead. The incident is being turned over to the Austin Police Department.

APD told KXAN the deceased person is a male, and they fell off a rock.

STAR Flight also responded to the scene.