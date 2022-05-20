AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of training, the latest Austin-Travis County EMS academy graduates will be sworn in at a ceremony at the Texas State Capitol Friday at 1 p.m.

The class includes 15 field cadets and one communications cadet.

Their training includes eight weeks of academy training, followed by field training with a captain or field training officer.

“It’s very special to be graduating during National EMS Week and the first time we’ve held the ceremony at the Texas State Capitol,” said EMS Captain Darren Noak in a press release. “We are very excited to have these new cadets join our team and look forward to them starting their careers caring for our community.”

ATCEMS employs 479 field and 46 communications personnel.

Those interested in joining the October academy class must submit an application by June 6.

All applicants must already be certified as an EMT-Basic in Texas, and communications applicants also must have an Emergency Medical Dispatch certification from the National Academy of Emergency Dispatch.