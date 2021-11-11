ATCEMS to host ‘send off’ for nation’s first standalone EMS station before remodeling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The nation’s first standalone EMS station is about to get a major remodel, and it’s right here in Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS Station 1 opened on April 15, 1982 at a cost of $345,000, paid for by a bond package approved by voters in 1979.

Since then, the station has housed multiple response vehicles, including ambulances, district command units, special operations units and rescue boats, and has been a “home away from home” for thousands of medics, according to ATCEMS.

Construction of the “new and improved Station 1” was approved by voters as part of a bond package in 2018, which also included remodels of four other ATCEMS stations.

The agency will host an official “send off” for the station Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3616 S. 1st St.

Current and former medics are invited to share stories about their time at the station.

