AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to more heat-related illnesses this summer compared to last year.

Already, they are at 149 heat-related calls just for July.

“That compares to 223 last July, but we’re not done with July yet. So we’re probably going to surpass that. I would not be surprised if we surpassed it by a pretty large margin,” said ATCEMS Captain Christa Stedman.

Cpt. Stedman said this June they set an all-time record for the number of heat-related incidents ATCEMS responded to.

“We responded to 228 of those incidents,” Stedman said. “Last June, we respond to 159.”

‘Never seen anything like this’

It’s been one of the hottest summers hikers Kiersten Mueller and Casey Towers have ever seen.

“I’ve never experienced this kind of sustained heat, so it’s definitely noticeable,” Towers said.

These triple-digit temperatures have caused more heat-related illnesses, including ones they’ve witnessed firsthand.

“We saw several weeks ago, a young man up there, he might have been 25 years old. He had heat exhaustion,” Towers said. “He had a lot of people there that were tending to him, but it’s scary.”

Towers and Mueller said they make sure to never go hiking alone or without water and a sports drink.

Mueller said they’ve been hiking for about three years now. Even though this heat has been intense, they continue to enjoy the beauty that comes with exercising in nature.

But they make sure to do it safely.

“We know we physically need the exercise but what it does to the soul to walk through trails like this,” Mueller said. “I mean, that’s, that’s a blessing in our world.”

Age range for heat-related calls

Stedman said it’s not the most vulnerable populations that are needing medics to respond.

“We sort of think about, you know, the very young and the very old mostly being affected by heat-related illness, but it’s just not the case,” Stedman said. “We’ve seen the majority of our patients that are coming in for heat-related issues, are our younger males between like 18 and 50.”

Stedman said it’s important to remember regardless of age or health, no one is immune to this heat.

“It really can go from minor to severe in just a matter of minutes,” she said.

Stedman said responding to heat-related calls also impacts the first responders.

“You’re talking about, you know, four firefighters, two paramedics, all carrying heavy gear, some carrying patients,” Stedman said. “It takes a toll.”

Stedman said first responders prepare for their shifts by hydrating, eating good meals and taking breaks when needed.

Stages of heat-related illness

Stedman said there are three stages of heat-related illness:

Heat cramps Heat exhaustion Heat stroke

“If you’re out in the heat, and maybe you got a cramp and then 30 seconds later, now you’re dizzy, you’re nauseated, you’re vomiting, it’s definitely time to get inside, get cool, and rehydrate again,” Stedman said.

Stedman said the calls they’ve responded to range from somebody needing a little bit of rest and rehydration all the way to a patient in heatstroke who is unconscious.