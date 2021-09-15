ATCEMS sends 2 to help with Hurricane Nicholas recovery efforts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS sent two of its crew members to southeast Texas to aid in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Nicholas swept through the Houston area early Tuesday.

ATCEMS sent a helicopter search and rescue technician with the Texas Task Force 1 and a medical incident support team member with the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

The storm has since weakened to a tropical depression as it pushes east into Louisiana and Mississippi, but it left nearly 500,000 people without power in the Houston area and some may be without power for 4-5 days as CenterPoint Energy crews make repairs. The utility company said it was able to restore power to more than 350,000 customers by Tuesday night.