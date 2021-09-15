ATCEMS sends 2 to help with Hurricane Nicholas recovery efforts

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS is searching for a swimmer that reportedly went missing in Lake Travis._106917

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS sent two of its crew members to southeast Texas to aid in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Nicholas swept through the Houston area early Tuesday.

ATCEMS sent a helicopter search and rescue technician with the Texas Task Force 1 and a medical incident support team member with the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

The storm has since weakened to a tropical depression as it pushes east into Louisiana and Mississippi, but it left nearly 500,000 people without power in the Houston area and some may be without power for 4-5 days as CenterPoint Energy crews make repairs. The utility company said it was able to restore power to more than 350,000 customers by Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss