Scene where officials recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near the Congress Avenue bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said 911 received a call at 2:08 p.m. from a person reporting there was a body in the water.

EMS later said an adult was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m.

Scene where officials recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Scene where officials recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Scene where officials recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)



This was the second body recovered from Lady Bird Lake within the past week.