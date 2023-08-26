AUSTIN (KXAN) – An adult scooter rider is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS responded to the incident at West 28th Street and Guadalupe Street, slightly north of the University of Texas at Austin, and declared a trauma alert just after noon on Saturday.

ATCEMS transported the patient to Dell Seton Medical Center and said they had no other information available.