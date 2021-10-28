Workers rescued after ‘scaffolding malfunction’ downtown Austin, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Workers have been rescued after a “scaffolding malfunction” left “two people hanging from ropes” at a construction site in downtown Austin.

Austin Fire says there were no injuries, the workers just appeared to be stuck and couldn’t “get out the situation.” Austin Fire Department rescued the workers using a “pick off” technique.

The agency initially tweeted about the incident at 10:23 a.m., saying it was in the area of 1200 N. Interstate 35 service road on the southbound side, east of the freeway near East 12th Street.

ACTEMS said that after consulting with an “experiment expert” on scene, the equipment wasn’t responding.

The first worker was rescued just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The second worker was complete just before 1 p.m.

A “scaffolding malfunction” at a construction site left 2 people “hanging from ropes” near I-35 and East 12 Street, ATCEMS said Thursday. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

Expect “high volumes of first response vehicles” in the area, ATCEMS said