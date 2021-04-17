ATCEMS responds to second water rescue in matter of hours, this time on Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to another water rescue on Saturday, this time on Lady Bird Lake just east of Interstate 35.

Around 5:15 p.m., teams responded to 1115 Town Creek Drive to initial reports of two people who were in the water.

Austin Police told KXAN after one person went into the water, the other went in to try to help. Rescue teams are now looking for just one person.

Rescue swimmers were searching the water and crews were also searching by drone for aerial assistance. At last check, crews switched to recovery mode.

UPDATE 2: Water Rescue at1115 Town Creek Dr; #ATCEMSSPARTAN UAS has launched and assisting Rescue Swimmers with surface search. Incident has now transitioned into Recovery mode for 1 victim. More to Follow…. pic.twitter.com/0xnf8jCeZG — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 17, 2021

This is the second water rescue call in a matter of hours.

Just after 3 p.m. ATCEMS along with Lake Travis Fire and STAR Flight responded to Hi Line Road on Lake Travis to a water rescue.

That incident also switched to recovery mode.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more details.