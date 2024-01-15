AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) crews treated 17 people for hypothermia from Sunday morning to noon Monday, according to Capt. Darren Noak.

Noak said most of those individuals did not need to go the hospital. In those cases, crews treated them in ambulances and/or connected them to warming centers.

“Early signs for hypothermia is going to be the obvious. Maybe shivering. Those goosebumps. Maybe some blueish skin,” he said, adding that things become a more serious concern if the shivering suddenly stops and a person’s behavior changes.

Capt. Darren Noak with ATCEMS discusses hypothermia symptoms.

“Difficulty formulating thoughts or speaking. Some lethargy, some sleepiness. It’s when those sort of things, that altered mental status comes in, that it really becomes a medical emergency.”

During a press conference Monday, Mayor Kirk Watson urged people to not only stay off the roads – but stay inside in general as the cold hits.

“Record-breaking low temperatures,” he said.

KXAN asked Noak what kinds of limits people should consider if they do plan to be outside.

“It’s just like we do in the summer. Everything in moderation. Dress appropriately. Multiple layers,” he said. “If you’re electing to be out in the environment with exercise or something to that nature. Just be sure to reduce your workout and exposure to the elements”