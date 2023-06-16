With enough lifeguards staffed, all 32 operational city pools opened in Austin on Monday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pools are one of the only outdoor spots to escape the triple-digit weather Austin is seeing.

As more people head to the water, Austin-Travis County EMS is warning parents or anyone supervising children at pools to be vigilant.

According to a tweet from the agency, medics have responded to 16 drowning incidents since the beginning of the year.

Nine of those, EMS said, were in June.

“From May 20 – June 3, ATCEMS responded to 5 pediatric drownings (8yo or younger) in pools,” the tweet said.

All 32 of Austin’s pools are operational this year, which hasn’t been the case in years past due to staffing shortages. This is the first time since 2019 the city has had enough lifeguards to open all pools for the summer season.

KXAN is speaking with ATCEMS and lifeguards later this afternoon. Check back for updates.