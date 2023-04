AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a traffic fatality happened early Sunday in the 600 block of the North Interstate 35 northbound service road.

ATCEMS said one adult was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m.

Officials said people should avoid the area.

Extended closures should also be expected, as well as a large public safety presence.

EMS did not provide details on how the person died.