AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police are responding to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night, after a person was struck by an airplane on a runway.

ATCEMS reports that one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. ABIA reports that the incident happened on Runway 17R, which is now closed.

AUS is aware of an individual that was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft earlier this evening. The incident is currently under investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020

ABIA also reports that the plane was carrying a domestic flight.

