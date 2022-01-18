ATCEMS: Quarry Lake water rescue turns into ‘possible recovery’ Tuesday

Austin Fire Department water crews searched Quarry Lake Jan. 18, 2022 after reports of a person flailing in the water before disappearing below the surface. (Austin Fire Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS officials’ response to a water rescue Tuesday afternoon has turned into a “possible recovery operation.”

Rescue resources responded to a call just before 5 p.m. Tuesday of a person “flailing in the water” before being submerged, ATCEMS officials said in a tweet. The call came in from the 4200 block of West Braker Lane, near Quarry Lake.

Swimming crews from the Austin Fire Department scoured the water near the person’s last sighting around 5:15 p.m. but found no one. In a 5:46 p.m. update, officials said ATCEMS would be clearing the scene and it would pivot to a potential recovery operation.