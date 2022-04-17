AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS has called off its rescue search following initial reports of a person and a puppy “washed away” in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. Witnesses on scene said they saw someone exit the river with a dog on the trail, with ATCEMS adding there weren’t any signs of distress in the water and “it is believed no one [is] in danger in the river.”

Crews had responded to Roy Guerrero Metro Park around 2:20 p.m. Sunday for the water rescue, ATCEMS said on Twitter.

The Austin Fire Department had a boat in the water and STAR Flight also responded as part of the search, ATCEMS added.