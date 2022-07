AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was reportedly hit by a train in north Austin Wednesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Medics and Austin Fire responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m. CPR is in progress on the person, ATCEMS said.

It’s unclear at this time what type of train hit the person.

Expect traffic delays in the area near Research Boulevard and Burnet Road.

This developing story will be updated.