ATCEMS: Person had ‘medical situation,’ found on southeast Austin road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a person was taken to the hospital after they were found “lying in the road” in southeast Austin on Thursday.

ATCEMS first tweeted about the call at 9:03 a.m. and said the person was in the road near Cheviot Lane on the State Highway 71 westbound service road. Originally, medics thought the person was part of a motorcycle crash, but later said it was due to a “medical situation.”

Dispatchers gave instructions to perform CPR over the phone until medics arrived, a tweet said. Medics continued to perform CPR and took the person to St. David’s South Medical Center for further treatment. ATCEMS did not give an update on the person’s condition.