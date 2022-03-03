ATCEMS: Person had ‘medical situation,’ found on southeast Austin road

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS is searching for a swimmer that reportedly went missing in Lake Travis._106917

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a person was taken to the hospital after they were found “lying in the road” in southeast Austin on Thursday.

ATCEMS first tweeted about the call at 9:03 a.m. and said the person was in the road near Cheviot Lane on the State Highway 71 westbound service road. Originally, medics thought the person was part of a motorcycle crash, but later said it was due to a “medical situation.”

Dispatchers gave instructions to perform CPR over the phone until medics arrived, a tweet said. Medics continued to perform CPR and took the person to St. David’s South Medical Center for further treatment. ATCEMS did not give an update on the person’s condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss