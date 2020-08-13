3 people rescued from water near east Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people, who were reportedly stuck in water and hanging on to a tree branch near the Roy G. Guerrero Colorado River Metro Park in east Austin, have been rescued, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the water rescue at 800 Grove Boulevard around 1:56 p.m. Thursday. ATCEMS says all three people refused EMS transportation to a hospital.

ATCEMS says hasty teams made contact with the people, and used throw bags to try and get them out of the water while a boat team and rescuers on paddle boards headed toward the area.

