AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services officials said its staff didn’t administer any doses of Narcan or Naloxone during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, a spokesperson told KXAN Monday.

This year’s festival marked the first time attendees could both receive a free opioid overdose reversal treatment and undergo training on how to use it. ACL festival organizers told KXAN Oct. 2 they wanted this to be a “proactive measure” for attendees to be both educated and equipped to handle an overdose situation, should one arise.

“The nationwide fentanyl overdose crisis is affecting many different aspects of our communities, and while it’s not unique to festivals we see this proactive measure as an important opportunity to educate and arm a large group of like-minded people with information and tools that can save lives,” ACL festival organizers told KXAN Oct. 2.

As for incidents during the festival, the ATCEMS spokesperson added the emergency services agency transported seven patients to outside area hospitals during Weekend 1: three on Friday, four on Saturday and zero on Sunday.

The spokesperson did clarify that ATCEMS works with its partners at Ascension Seton, who also help administer and oversee medical services at the festival. The number of transfers or incidents Ascension Seton assisted with are not available for public distribution, the spokesperson said.

“The vast majority of incidents were able to be handled on-site and did not require transport to an outside hospital,” they added in an email to KXAN.

ACL festivities continue with Weekend 2 of the festival, slated for Oct. 13-15. More information on the festival and the artist lineup are available online.