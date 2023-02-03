AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS said it responded to a carbon monoxide exposure incident involving 8 patients Thursday night in northwest Austin. Of the patients, six were adults and two were children.

ATCEMS said one child and one adult were transported with serious, potentially life-threatening symptoms. Officials said the two patients were then flown to University Hospital in San Antonio for specialized hyperbaric treatment.

ATCEMS said a teenage patient was also taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious symptoms.

According to EMS, the remaining five patients were evaluated and refused EMS transport.