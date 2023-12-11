AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after a vehicle struck a CapMetro bus that stopped to pick up a passenger in southeast Austin, police shared Monday morning.

The wreck happened at the bus stop on westbound State Highway 71 near Del Valle Street. That area is right by the Austin airport.

Police said the crash call came to them at about 9:37 a.m.

A vehicle carrying four people inside slammed into the back of the bus. According to police, paramedics from Austin-Travis County EMS took two of those people to the hospital in critical condition, and one of those people died.

Police said a few people aboard the bus also got treated by paramedics on the scene.

All lanes of the highway were reopened by 12:49 p.m. after the westbound lanes were blocked during the investigation, according to an update from the airport.

At least six people were involved in a bus crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Aiport Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Earlier in the morning, Austin-Travis County EMS reported at least six patients were involved, and CPR was in progress. ATCEMS added it had three ambulances, a physician assistant and two commanders assigned to the incident.

The Austin Fire Department said it also had three engines and a battalion chief at the scene of the incident, assisting with patient care and scene management.

Officials said to avoid the area.