AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says it received four 911 calls for Carbon Monoxide exposure in two hours Thursday morning.

ATCEMS says 12 people, including 5 children, were involved in the calls.

According to ATCEMS, paramedics responded to three incidents which involved the use of generators in or near garages.

Shortly after the incidents, ATCEMS tweeted a reminder that “it is NEVER safe to run a generator in an enclosed space, not even in a garage with the doors open”.

Warning about Carbon Monoxide Poisoning from Austin Travis County EMS. (Courtesy: Austin Travis County EMS)

If you need to run a generator, ATCEMS says you should run it at least 20 feet from your home, with the exhaust pointed away from structures.

Also don’t heat your home with grills, stoves or ovens.