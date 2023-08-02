AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to a call Wednesday morning of a body near Edgecliff Terrace in south Austin, ATCEMS said.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene near the Norwood Estate Dog Park, ATCEMS said. That’s in the 1000 block of Edgecliffe Terrace, near Interstate 35 and Riverside Drive.

The Austin Police Department received a call to check in on someone there at 9:50 a.m. Officers found someone who had died. APD said it is not investigating it as a homicide.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, APD added.