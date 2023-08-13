AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a “mass casualty incident” on Lake Austin after a boat ran aground Sunday evening. Officials said seven total people were involved in the incident, with a teenager missing and unable to be located.

Two patients were transported with serious injuries, an additional two were transported with potentially serious injuries and there were two transport refusals at the scene. Officials added in a follow-up social media post the situation had been switched to a recovery effort for the missing person.

Ken Campbell, assistant chief of the CE-Bar Fire Department, said the single-boat crash happened after a boat went over the wake of another boat and lost control. Then, the boat hit the bank of Lake Austin where at least one patient was ejected.

He could not confirm if the passengers were wearing life jackets.

Campbell said Lake Austin is narrow and gets crowded fast with cross currents and cross wakes.

“If you’re just plowing down the lake as fast as you can go, you’re going to have an accident — even if you’re going slow you can have an accident because there’s a lot of traffic and a lot of things to avoid,” Campbell said.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a “mass casualty incident” on Lake Austin after a boat ran aground Sunday evening. Officials said seven total people were involved in the incident, with a teenager missing and unable to be located. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a “mass casualty incident” on Lake Austin after a boat ran aground Sunday evening. Officials said seven total people were involved in the incident, with a teenager missing and unable to be located. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a “mass casualty incident” on Lake Austin after a boat ran aground Sunday evening. Officials said seven total people were involved in the incident, with a teenager missing and unable to be located. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Multiple ATCEMS ambulances, Austin Police’s Lake Patrol Unit, several fire departments along with Travis County STAR Flight responded to the scene Sunday evening. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 10600 block of River Terrace in northwest Austin.