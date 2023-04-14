AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department will offer two free first-aid classes to the public on Sunday.

According to an announcement from ATCEMS, the Stop the Bleed classes train potential bystanders or survivors to help others in mass casualty events before first responders arrive.

The training teaches multiple techniques to control life-threatening hemorrhages, as well as tourniquet application, wound packing, and more, according to ATCEMS.

Those who attend will receive a Stop the Bleed kit to take home.

RSVP for Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at First Street Studio, 701 Tillery Street, Suite A7B.

RSVP for Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Black Box Creative, 2300 S. Lamar Blvd., Suite 109.