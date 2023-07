Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 24, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult was found dead in downtown Austin Monday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said it responded to an area near Interstate 35 and Seventh Street after someone was found in a tent unresponsive.

The person was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m. Monday.

