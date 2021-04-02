ATCEMS: Adult, 2 kids suffer potentially serious injuries in east Austin crash

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106915

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult and two children were taken to hospitals with potentially serious injuries after a crash Friday in east Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted just before 7 p.m. and said the three people were all declared trauma alerts after the crash at the intersection of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane.

The adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the kids were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

We are working to find more information about the crash, and we will update this story once we do.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss