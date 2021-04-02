ATCEMS: Adult, 2 kids suffer potentially serious injuries in east Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult and two children were taken to hospitals with potentially serious injuries after a crash Friday in east Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted just before 7 p.m. and said the three people were all declared trauma alerts after the crash at the intersection of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane.

The adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the kids were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

We are working to find more information about the crash, and we will update this story once we do.