AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four people died overnight after a rollover collision in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

EMS officials responded to the 5300 block of South Interstate 35 service road near Battle Bend Boulevard at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a collision involving a rollover with a fire.

At the scene, four people were pronounced dead, and two additional patients were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.