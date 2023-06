AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a vehicle rescue call early Saturday morning in east Austin.

Officials said the incident occurred near the 200-240 blocks of Bastrop Highway at 2:19 a.m.

Medics took an adult patient from this incident as a Trauma Alert. ATCEMS said the patient has serious injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

As of 3 a.m., ATCEMS said it was no longer on the scene, and no other information was available.