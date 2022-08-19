AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at a wilderness recuse call in the 1600 block of Trinity on Friday.

ATCEMS said the caller reported a person was approximately 20 feet down in a creek bed “not moving.”

In a tweet, ATCEMS reported responders made contact with the patient, and rescue assets were canceled, excluding one ambulance.

Medics said there was one “obviously deceased” adult.

First responders said the scene was active and asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.