AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after an auto-motorcycle crash on the Mopac service road in north Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the Mopac Expressway southbound service road near the Capitol of Texas Highway intersection.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said.

No other crash information was available at the time.