AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Travis County EMS reported a traffic fatality overnight Friday into Saturday in south Austin.

ATCEMS responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 3:34 a.m. at the intersection of East Stassney Lane and South Interstate 35 Frontage Road heading north.

First responders said medics attained a “Deceased on Scene” pronouncement for an adult patient from the incident.

According to ATCEMS, there was no other information available, and it was no longer on the scene.