AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said a person died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash in northwest Austin.

ATCEMS said it responded to a vehicle rescue call at 11:16 a.m. in the 12700 block of North FM 620. which is near U.S. Hwy. 183 and Lakeline Mall.

In an initial post, officials said two patients were involved and one was pinned in a vehicle.

ATCEMS followed with an update saying one adult died at the scene. A second person was evaluated for minor injuries and refused transport.