Atari-licensed hotel coming to Austin, other cities across the country

A rendering of what an Atari hotel could look like. The first one will break ground in Phoenix this year, and one is planned for Austin. (Photo courtesy of Atari Hotels)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Atari is coming to town.

The company announced Tuesday a licensing agreement with developers to build eight Atari-branded hotels around the country, and one of them will be in Austin.

According to the press release from Atari, the hotels will feature common areas “following the latest trends in hospitality, with a focus on the video game universe and the Atari brand.”

The hotels will also include a state of the art eSport studio, an Atari gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, bakery, movie theater and a gym. Atari says the hotels are targeted at family or business travelers, “providing a luxurious, relaxed and one-of-a-kind experience.”

The first hotel will break ground in Phoenix this year. The other cities expected to build the hotel will be Chicago, San Francisco, Denver, Las Vegas, San Jose and Seattle.