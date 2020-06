AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least six people were injured, some children, in a Sunday night crash on U.S. Highway 183, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One vehicle rolled over during the two-vehicle crash on U.S. 183 near Burleson Road — just west of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, ATCEMS said in a tweet.

Of the eleven people involved, six were taken to the hospital with initial reports of non-life threatening injuries. ATCEMS and Austin Fire responded to the scene around 8:28 p.m.