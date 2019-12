AUSTIN (KXAN) — A child and two adults are injured after a rollover crash in northeast Austin Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash on East Braker Lane and Dessau Road around 7 p.m. Medics declared trauma alerts for two women and a child.

They took a woman in her 30s to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries and another woman and child to Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Expect traffic delays in the area.