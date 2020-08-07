At least 3 cases of inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 treated at Dell Children’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s Medical Center says it has treated three confirmed cases of an inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19 that especially afflicts children.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) was recorded in April in the United Kingdom, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The syndrome occurred in children who tested positive for a current or recent case of COVID-19, the CDC says.

Symptoms can include a fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and bloodshot eyes, as well as inflammation of the heart and other organs.

On Wednesday, the hospital reported it has treated three confirmed cases of MIS-C since June 1. The hospital says it has strict protocols in place to manage these patients and COVID-19 patients, too.

“Preparedness efforts are ongoing and involve local, statewide and national resources. Our priority is to reduce transmission risk among patients and associates, protect people who are at higher risk for adverse health complications, and maintain effective operations to serve our communities.” Ascension Texas

A 16-year-old Austin boy was treated for MIS-C in May and as a result spent nine days hospitalized at Dell Children’s, mostly in the ICU. His dad told KXAN in June that his son was always healthy and had no underlying medical conditions.

Across the state

The Texas Department of State Health Services says its recorded at least eight confirmed cases of MIS-C across the state.

DSHS has broken up the state into eight public health regions.

There are at least two confirmed cases of the illness in the region encompassing Central Texas, which includes Travis, Williamson and Hays Counties.

At least three cases are confirmed in the southeast Texas region, which includes Houston, at least two are confirmed in the north Texas region, which includes Dallas, and at least one case is confirmed in the east Texas region.

For more information on MIS-C, you can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.