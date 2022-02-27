5 adults, 2 children injured in Austin crash involving CapMetro bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash in downtown Austin involving a Capital Metro bus that left two children and five adults injured was the result of another driver believed to have run a red light, a spokesperson said.

“From video recorded from the bus, it appears that a vehicle ran a red light and our bus made contact with it,” said a statement from a Capital Metro spokesperson. “While we cannot comment on the status of those in the other vehicle, our bus operator and passengers did not sustain serious injuries.”

At least seven people, including two children, were injured in the crash involving the bus and a vehicle on the northbound I-35 service road Sunday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said in a tweet.

ATCEMS medics responded to a service call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at N. I-35 northbound service road and East 11th Street. Crews tweeted there was a crash involving a vehicle and a bus.

A later update said eight patients were involved in the crash. Both children were transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Three adults were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center — one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and two with potentially serious injuries, officials said. Medics also took two adults to St. David’s Medical Center with minor injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to a service call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday at N. I-35 northbound service road and East 11th Street. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Austin Police told KXAN the I-35 northbound frontage road was down to one lane at East 11th Street due to the crash.

CapMetro’s incident response team also went to the scene and was working with APD officers and ATCEMS medics. “Our hearts are with all those who are impacted,” said the spokesperson.