At least 16 displaced after juveniles play with fireworks, spark fire at east Austin apartment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 16 people won’t be spending New Year’s day at their apartments Wednesday morning.

At least two children playing with fireworks set a fire that burned an apartment complex in east Austin just after midnight on Jan. 1, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD said it got the call at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday of a fire at the Mueller City View Apartments at 1100 Reinli Street.

Firefighters found the fire burning the outside the building up three stories to the attic. They called a second alarm because of the amount of fire and the number of people who had to evacuate.

Everyone was able to get out safely. No one was hurt. At least 10 adults, six children and one dog were displaced from four apartments.

Fire crews say three of the complex’s nine units are damaged beyond repair. A fourth is a little less damaged but could not be immediately occupied. The other four are OK.

The fire department said the Austin Police Department issued citations to the parents, not the children, for illegal firework use in the city, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

Chief Cox told KXAN he did hear smoke alarms going off in the building.

KXAN visited the apartment complex and spoke to a manager, who pointed out cardboard remnants of fireworks strewn nearby.

Used fireworks cartons near an east Austin apartment that caught fire Jan. 1, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

Damage to an east Austin apartment that caught fire Jan. 1, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

Fireworks debris across the street from an apartment complex that caught fire Jan. 1, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

AFD says juveniles playing with fireworks caused a fire at the Mueller City View Apartments. (KXAN: Ed Zavala)

A neighbor also shared a video from early in the morning, which shows numerous large fireworks being set off.

Neighbor: ‘I wasn’t surprised’

Curtis Mounts, who lives in one of the apartments, said he had taken his roommate to visit his mom in a Round Rock nursing home when he got an alert on his phone from his alarm company: his front door had been breached.

“I got on my phone and looked at my camera and there were three firefighters in my living room,” he said. He drove home to get his four dogs out of the apartment. They all appear to be OK, he said, but will get them checked just in case.

Mounts said firefighters told him there isn’t any water damage in his apartment, just a lot of smoke. He also believes he knows the people responsible.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Mounts said. “In this community, this particular apartment community, because we’ve gotten a lot of complaints about a particular group of people and they were actually out here earlier setting fireworks off and I intended on complaining after the office came back open and now the roof is on fire.”