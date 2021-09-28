At least 1 person shot at central Austin hotel, taken to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting at a central Austin hotel that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

APD said detectives are still at the scene at a La Quinta hotel located at 5812 N. Interstate 35 near East U.S. Highway 290 and Koenig Lane. APD says one person was shot and was taken to a hospital, but authorities didn’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries. APD couldn’t confirm reports of a second gunshot victim.

APD said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. KXAN is working to get more information about the shooting, and once we get an update from APD, we’ll update this story.