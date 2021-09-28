At least 1 person shot at central Austin hotel, taken to hospital

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a shooting at a central Austin hotel that sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

APD said detectives are still at the scene at a La Quinta hotel located at 5812 N. Interstate 35 near East U.S. Highway 290 and Koenig Lane. APD says one person was shot and was taken to a hospital, but authorities didn’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries. APD couldn’t confirm reports of a second gunshot victim.

APD said the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. KXAN is working to get more information about the shooting, and once we get an update from APD, we’ll update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss