At maximum capacity, Austin Animal Center hosts appointment-free adoptions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is hosting adoptions this weekend, with no appointment needed for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as shelter staff work to relieve capacity.

The shelter reached maximum capacity for their kennels on May 4.

A release said they’re experiencing issues with “no-shows” as they try to fill the already limited appointment slots, so staff is hopeful they can free up space on Mother’s Day weekend.

Those who already had an appointment scheduled are encouraged to keep it just in case there is a line to get into the shelter.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Appointment-free adoptions go through Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fees are waived.