Ash Wednesday: Central Texas weather prompts changes, Austin Diocese says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Diocese has asked its parishes to make their own best judgment when it comes to Ash Wednesday masses and services. Many have chosen to cancel those services amid the icy weather and widespread power outages.

The Austin Diocese has asked its parishes to offer at least one live streamed mass and asked them to keep their websites and social media pages updated with schedule changes.

The Austin Diocese has 127 parishes and extends from Waco to San Marcos and from Mason to Bryan/College Station. People can find the websites for parishes in their area on the Austin Diocese’s website.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, a period of six weeks leading up to Easter. Part of the observation includes fasting, prayer and receiving ashes on the forehead. The Austin Diocese wrote that “imposition/distribution os ashes will only occur on Ash Wednesday.”

“Today we bow our heads to receive ashes,” Pope Francis said in his homily for the day. “At the end of Lent, we will bow even lower to wash the feet of our brothers and sisters. Lent is a humble descent both inwards and towards others. It is about realizing that salvation is not an ascent to glory, but a descent in love. It is about becoming little.