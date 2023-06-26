AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ascension Medical Group Seton Women’s Health announced Monday it is relocating staff at its central Austin clinic to a new location just down the road.

Ascension Texas officials said the clinic will relocate from its current location at 1305 W. 34th St. to 1111 W. 34th St., located in Bailey Square.

Ascension Medical Group Seton Women’s Health offers “routine and advanced care for women’s health,” with concentrations in both obstetric and gynecologic surgical care, per the release.

The clinic previously operated under the name Women Partners in Health. Appointments can be made online or by calling (512) 324-8670.