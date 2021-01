Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin | First Baby of the Year 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Welcome to the world, Paulo!

The first baby born in 2021 at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin was a boy, and came just three seconds into the new year to parents Ivana and Andrew Casterlin.

Paulo Andres Casterlin Escobar weighed in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Claire Hoverman, the hospital said in a press release Friday.

Here’s a gallery of Paulo’s first photos provided by the hospital and taken by Hello & Co. Photography.