AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin will start a one-day strike Tuesday morning “to protest management’s resistance to bargain in good faith.”

The group of unionized registered nurses said this will be the largest nurse strike in Texas history. This effort is part of contract negotiations that the union says will improve the health of their patients and communities.

A group of Ascension Seton nurses voted to unionize in September, joining the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United. The union said it represents about 900 nurses, and 98% of those nurses voted to authorize the Tuesday strike.

The strike will start at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and last 24 hours excluding a three-hour heat break in the afternoon.

A statement from Ascension Texas said the hospital has a plan to ensure no disruption in service.

“Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is open and well-prepared to continue to provide patient centered, holistic care during this unfortunate strike,” the statement read in part.

The hospital group also said registered nurses who do not work June 27 cannot return to work until the morning of July 1 due to their replacement agency’s contract for replacement nurses to work a minimum of four days starting the first day of the strike.

The nurses union said the three-day lockout “has failed to intimidate them.”

“Management’s retaliatory threats are despicable, but union nurses won’t give up on our fight for our patients,” Kris Fuentes, a neonatal intensive care unit registered nurse at Ascension Seton Medical Center, said in a statement.

In January, KXAN obtained official union complaint forms that cite instances of “inadequate training, delayed response to hospital alarms, and delayed response to crying babies.”

The Austin strike is one of three planned strikes at Ascension-owned hospitals across the country. Two others are both in Wichita, Kansas.

