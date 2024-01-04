Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, National Nurses United (NNU) said registered nurses in the resident and fellow programs at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC).

NNU said that 96% of the nurses voted in favor of joining. The secret-ballot election was conducted Wednesday, according to NNU.

The union said the 225 registered nurses in the programs would join the 825 registered nurses who elected to join the NNOC/NNU in September 2022.

NNU said there were now more than 1,000 nurses represented by the union at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin and more than 2,500 represented throughout the Ascension system.

“The nurse residents and fellows at ASMCA have ushered in the new year with a wonderful victory for their patients and for the RN movement nationwide,” said Jean Ross, RN and President of NNU. “On behalf of thousands of NNU members, I am delighted to welcome you to the ranks of the fastest-growing RN union in the country.”