AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ascension Seton Medical Center is celebrating Mother’s Day with a little extra flair this year, hosting photoshoots for mamas and their newborn babies.

The medical center put on the photoshoots for mothers with babies staying in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), per a hospital release. Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is rated a Level III NICU, carrying for “our tiniest Central Texans and their families.”